Insider Selling: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CFO Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,761,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,342,030. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

