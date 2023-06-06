Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.46. 347,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,313. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 104.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $2,782,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

