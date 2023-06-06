Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $315.46

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $315.46 and last traded at $314.77, with a volume of 117807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.56.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $4,436,629. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

