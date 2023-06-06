Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 99,163 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 673.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,163 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.