Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,729 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

