Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 283.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,015 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

