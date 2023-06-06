Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.72 and its 200-day moving average is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

