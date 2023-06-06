Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 704,623 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,623 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

