Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.6% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,310,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,363,961. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $357.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

