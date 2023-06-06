Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 6th (ACVA, ASOMY, ATDRY, AZN, BYLOF, COIHY, DGE, EMA, FRNWF, HTG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 6th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $23.00.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.43) to GBX 940 ($11.69).

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 405 ($5.03) to GBX 473 ($5.88).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,125 ($13.99).

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($44.75) price target on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$65.00.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($25.36) to GBX 1,845 ($22.94).

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 113 ($1.40) target price on the stock.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,680 ($20.89) price target on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on the stock.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.70) target price on the stock.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 208 ($2.59).

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($5.91) target price on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on the stock.

