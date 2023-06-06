Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 6th (ACVA, ASOMY, ATDRY, AZN, BYLOF, COIHY, DGE, EMA, FRNWF, HTG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 6th:
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $23.00.
ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.43) to GBX 940 ($11.69).
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,125 ($13.99).
Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Diageo (LON:DGE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($44.75) price target on the stock.
Emera (TSE:EMA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$65.00.
Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($25.36) to GBX 1,845 ($22.94).
Hunting (LON:HTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on the stock.
Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 113 ($1.40) target price on the stock.
Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,680 ($20.89) price target on the stock.
NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on the stock.
Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.70) target price on the stock.
PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 208 ($2.59).
Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($5.91) target price on the stock.
Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.