IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $9.55. IonQ shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 1,414,037 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,261,165.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at $37,753,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth $21,448,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

