IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. IOST has a market capitalization of $163.81 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

