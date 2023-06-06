IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $6.09 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $493.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.