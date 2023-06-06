iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,768 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.42. 4,067,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,606. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

