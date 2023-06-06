iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Stock Price Up 2.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.91. Approximately 62,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 105,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 149,308 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 170.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 197,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,589 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

