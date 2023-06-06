iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 420,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 398,449 shares.The stock last traded at $73.18 and had previously closed at $72.65.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

