J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.16.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JSAIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 213 ($2.65) to GBX 219 ($2.72) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.20.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

