James P. Breslawski Sells 24,234 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Henry Schein Stock Performance
HSIC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. 536,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after acquiring an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $347,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
