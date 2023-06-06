James P. Breslawski Sells 24,234 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. 536,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after acquiring an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $347,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.