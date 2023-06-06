Jefferies Financial Group Raises SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target to GBX 340

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 325 ($4.04) to GBX 340 ($4.23) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSPPF stock remained flat at $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

