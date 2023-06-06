Jefferies Financial Group Raises SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target to GBX 340

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 325 ($4.04) to GBX 340 ($4.23) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SSP Group Price Performance
SSPPF stock remained flat at $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.
About SSP Group
