Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $144,059.08

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.58 million and $144,059.08 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00980394 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,284.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

