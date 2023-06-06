JMP Securities Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $30.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.98.

ASAN opened at $22.11 on Friday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

