John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up to $35.18

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.18, but opened at $37.85. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 306 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $491.37 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

