Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 55 on August 1st

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,804.50 ($22.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,171.75, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,910.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,057.13. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,703.50 ($21.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,384 ($29.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.35) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.84) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191.67 ($27.25).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,975 ($24.55) per share, for a total transaction of £414.75 ($515.60). 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

