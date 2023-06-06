Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 55 on August 1st

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,804.50 ($22.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,171.75, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,910.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,057.13. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,703.50 ($21.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,384 ($29.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.35) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.84) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191.67 ($27.25).
Insider Buying and Selling
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Stories
- Dollar General May Create an Opportunity for Patient Investors
- Near a 52-Week Low, Is Target’s Stock a Retail Bargain?
- 3 High-Yield Values Ready To Rebound
- What’s Behind Circor’s Rally, Any Room Left?
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.