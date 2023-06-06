Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) PT Set at C$7.75 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$7.75 price target on Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

Shares of JOY stock opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.72. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.76 and a 1 year high of C$7.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$363.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.45.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 71.04% and a net margin of 70.83%. The firm had revenue of C$67.53 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Journey Energy will post 0.284919 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

