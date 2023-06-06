JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is West Michigan Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1,398.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.8% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,743,000 after buying an additional 833,389 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. 3,393,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

