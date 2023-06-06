JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after buying an additional 161,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after buying an additional 432,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after buying an additional 833,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.