Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Up 8.1%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 2,347,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,770,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price for the company.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 420,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

