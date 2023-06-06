Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 352,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 660,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

