Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 793 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

