Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $434.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.57 and a 200-day moving average of $357.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

