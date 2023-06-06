Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 934,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,954. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

