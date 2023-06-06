Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celanese Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

CE stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.44. 440,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.88. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

