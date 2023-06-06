Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38,054 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,636,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,831,000 after purchasing an additional 905,189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,637,000 after purchasing an additional 161,581 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 358,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,323. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.