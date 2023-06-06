Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $216.36. 337,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average of $228.57.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

