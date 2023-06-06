Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KSS traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -465.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

