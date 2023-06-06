Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $35.57 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.57 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00111546 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00027855 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

