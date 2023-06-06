Konnect (KCT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $138,616.91 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

