Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.44. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kopin by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 891,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Kopin by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

