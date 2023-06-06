Lake Street Capital Lowers AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) to Hold

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of AQB opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 914.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

