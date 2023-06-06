Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) will be releasing its 4/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 million, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.46. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

