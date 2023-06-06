Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.33. 653,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,766. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,418,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,419,000 after acquiring an additional 273,165 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.