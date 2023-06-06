Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells $40,384.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at $690,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Novelette Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Novelette Murray sold 400 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $6,424.00.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,685. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $494.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 46.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.