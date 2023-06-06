LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 1.37% of LivaNova worth $40,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in LivaNova by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. 97,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

