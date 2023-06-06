LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $9.05

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $9.54. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 323 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Stock Up 2.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
