LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $9.05

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $9.54. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 323 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

