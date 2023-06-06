Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.76. The company had a trading volume of 457,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,378. The company has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.22 and its 200-day moving average is $471.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

