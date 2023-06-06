Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Down 16.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 308,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 330,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

