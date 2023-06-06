Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.90

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.19 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

