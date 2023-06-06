Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $356.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.82 and its 200 day moving average is $337.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

