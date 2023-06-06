Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.09 EPS.
LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.22.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
NASDAQ LULU opened at $356.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $1,557,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
