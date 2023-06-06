Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

